Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

NYSE:JCI opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,863 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,306 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

