Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 1,200 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 161,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $13,903,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,863 shares of company stock worth $503,644. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.