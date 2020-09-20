Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,867,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Shares of CDNS opened at $99.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,230,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $14,550,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 406,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,436,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,763 shares of company stock valued at $32,283,007. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

