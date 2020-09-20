Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $2.40 Million in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

TM stock opened at $134.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.72. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1-year low of $108.01 and a 1-year high of $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

