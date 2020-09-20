Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1,051.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 612,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,523,000 after purchasing an additional 559,687 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,175,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,574,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after acquiring an additional 234,195 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,529,000 after acquiring an additional 191,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,639,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,788,000 after acquiring an additional 181,115 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total value of $29,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $29,061.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,146.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,580 shares of company stock worth $882,719. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBT opened at $99.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.36. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $119.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

