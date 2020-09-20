Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 150.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 126.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.69, for a total value of $99,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,403.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,260,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,150. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $208.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.62.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.13.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

