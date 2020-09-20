Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $127.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at $49,221,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

