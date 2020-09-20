Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 37.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 286.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 52.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total value of $438,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,228,144.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total value of $201,287.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,079 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $170.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.10. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

