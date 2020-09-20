Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 195,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 22,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $99.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $103.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $85.61.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.05.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

