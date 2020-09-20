Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,550 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,130 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,896 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,868,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,031,000 after purchasing an additional 138,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,702,000 after purchasing an additional 294,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,303,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 550,690 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.16.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.