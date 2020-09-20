Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.43 Million Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 1,144.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AFLAC by 3,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.