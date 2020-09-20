Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,014 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 355.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,934,000 after buying an additional 1,012,389 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $61,677,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after buying an additional 723,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,255,000 after buying an additional 612,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $320,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $1,345,717 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $115.17.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.16.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

