Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.36 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,690 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,983 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

