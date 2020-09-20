Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Cummins by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Cummins by 479.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.35.

NYSE CMI opened at $211.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $215.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

