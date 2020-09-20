Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 479.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cummins from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.35.

CMI stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.60. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

