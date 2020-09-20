Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.33 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,664,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,551 shares of company stock worth $15,907,236 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Shares of MSI opened at $157.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

