Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.32 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2,515.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $138.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.60 and a 200-day moving average of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 867.99, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

