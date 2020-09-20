Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.31 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ANSYS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,257 shares of company stock worth $1,937,965. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

Shares of ANSS opened at $305.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $354.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

