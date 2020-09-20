Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 64.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3,613.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 125.5% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.72. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

