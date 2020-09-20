Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,546,000 after buying an additional 571,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,865,000 after acquiring an additional 73,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,109,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,238,000 after acquiring an additional 65,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $218.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $238.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.36 and a 200-day moving average of $199.65.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $986,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,420.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

