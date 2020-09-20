Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in American Water Works by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 115.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 53,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 28,461 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 34.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AWK opened at $138.28 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $150.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.23.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.