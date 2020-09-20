Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.12 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,816,000 after acquiring an additional 136,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 47.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,910,000 after buying an additional 1,272,990 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Paychex by 213.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after buying an additional 2,654,543 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,358,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 771.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.09. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.