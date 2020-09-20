Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.09 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Itron by 9.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 13,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Itron by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,756.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $32,834.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,398.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $125,692. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.65 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

