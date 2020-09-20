Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 34.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.60.

NYSE AVB opened at $151.06 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

