Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.03 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 5,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 33.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 184,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,596,000 after buying an additional 46,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $3,641,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $5,580,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.60.

NYSE AVB opened at $151.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.99. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

