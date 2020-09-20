Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of NiSource by 6.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 50,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 312.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 15.7% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.23.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

