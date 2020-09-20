Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 95,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,136,000 after acquiring an additional 77,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy stock opened at $112.03 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.57 and its 200-day moving average is $107.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.79.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.