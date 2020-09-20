Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.98 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,874,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,686 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 733,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cintas by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 663,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTAS stock opened at $318.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.15 and its 200-day moving average is $259.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $344.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Bank of America downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.