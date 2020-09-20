Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.97 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FE opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.27. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.59.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

