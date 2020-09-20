Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.07.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $205.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

