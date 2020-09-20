Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,449,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,211,000 after acquiring an additional 169,736 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,082,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,316,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.59. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.