Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Msci were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Msci by 34.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 417,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,507,000 after acquiring an additional 107,406 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 3.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,174,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 28.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 5.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total transaction of $868,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at $98,349,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,988,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $344.96 on Friday. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $210.34 and a 1-year high of $398.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.96 and its 200 day moving average is $331.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.