Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,624,000 after purchasing an additional 81,716 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,692,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total transaction of $5,037,521.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,331,134.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,787 shares of company stock worth $40,920,756 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $181.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $193.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.64.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

