Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Caci International were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caci International in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 15.3% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 127,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 207.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares during the period.

CACI stock opened at $218.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. Caci International Inc has a one year low of $156.15 and a one year high of $288.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,314,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $34,335.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,843. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $2,484,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caci International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Caci International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caci International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.46.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

