Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NiSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,524,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,486,000 after purchasing an additional 429,701 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.4% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 8,260,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,845,000 after buying an additional 32,507 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $154,871,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,693,000 after buying an additional 61,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,185,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,491,000 after buying an additional 115,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

In other NiSource news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.23.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

