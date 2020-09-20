Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,128,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 632,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,324,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AWK opened at $138.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $150.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.23.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

