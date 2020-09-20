Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 67,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,883,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,938,000 after buying an additional 56,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 145,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $68.15 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.82.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

