Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in American International Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 140,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in American International Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AIG opened at $27.99 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.47.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

