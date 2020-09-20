Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 389,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,267,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.00.

In related news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total transaction of $33,049,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,596,584.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 72,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $508.35 per share, with a total value of $36,668,302.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $74,757,076. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TDG opened at $505.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $487.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.74.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

