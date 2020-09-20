Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys Shares of 37,557 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIS. Argus began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $60.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.71. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.