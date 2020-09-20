Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys Shares of 37,557 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $60.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.71. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.