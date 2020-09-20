Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys New Shares in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.14% of MSG Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,952,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,406,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,936,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,033,000.

MSGE stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.02. MSG Entertainment has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47.

MSGE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of MSG Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital started coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

