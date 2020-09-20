Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys New Shares in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.14% of MSG Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,952,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,406,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,936,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,033,000.
MSGE stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.02. MSG Entertainment has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47.
MSG Entertainment Profile
There is no company description available for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.
