Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 2,761 Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,127 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of South State worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $884,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in South State by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 228,955 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,154,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,392,000 after acquiring an additional 289,595 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.10. South State Corp has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

