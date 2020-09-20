Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 2,012 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,596,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 25.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $629,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 256,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,782,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $685,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

