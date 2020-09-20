Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,596,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,727,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $685,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 256,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,782,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

