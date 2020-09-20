Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

CarGurus stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.85.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,357,456.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,912,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $271,396.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,649 shares of company stock valued at $19,878,642 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

