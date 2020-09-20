Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 53,909 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $51,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.61.

NYSE COG opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

