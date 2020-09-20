Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.09% of John Bean Technologies worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 245.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 334.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

In other John Bean Technologies news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $29,061.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,146.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,580 shares of company stock worth $882,719. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT opened at $99.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.36. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $119.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

JBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

