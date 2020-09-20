Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,909 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COG. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,954,000 after buying an additional 8,636,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780,646 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $93,416,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $74,070,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,059 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.61.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

