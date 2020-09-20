Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 65,700 Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 627.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

NYSE:NTR opened at $41.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.